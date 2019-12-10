While it may not be as popular as the High OG or the Mid, there is something to say about the fashionable merits of the Air Jordan 1 Low. The sneaker is more of a tennis shoe than a basketball offering although it maintains the aesthetics of its older brothers. Jumpman is always coming with some dope new colorways of the sneaker and as we head into the final weeks of 2019, it seems like Jordan Brand isn't done yet.

The latest colorway to be revealed is this "Island Green" offering which has a clean aesthetic that will surely appeal to sneakerheads looking for something a little different in their collections. The sneaker has a white base and black overlays while "Island Green" appears on the cuff, tongue, Nike swoosh, and even the outsole. These colors contrast quite nicely with one another and it makes for a shoe that will surely be a huge hit this winter.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, these will be dropping in the coming weeks for a modest price of $90 USD. Let us know in the comments if you plan on copping.

Image via Nike

