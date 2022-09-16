While the Air Jordan 1 Low might be best served in the summer, there is no doubt that it can be worn all year round. It is one of those shoes that can be worn with various different outfits, and the sneakerheads are always eager to check out new colorways. Earlier today, we showed off a Christmas version of the Air Jordan 1 Mid, and now, the Low is getting its own Chrismas model dubbed "Holiday Special."

As you can see in the images down below, this shoe features a black base with some geometric patterns on it. From there, we are met with green leather overlays and a snow-white Nike swoosh. Lastly, the laces here are yellow which helps bring the entire look of the sneaker together into a nice little package.

At the time of writing this article, this new Air Jordan 1 Low does not have a release date. With that in mind, stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below.

Image via Nike

