Of all the Air Jordan 1 iterations out there, the Jordan 1 Low seems to be the model that gets the least amount of love. Of course, this is because the Air Jordan 1 started out as a high top and OG sneakerheads tend to be purists in this regard. Despite this, the Jordan 1 Low remains the perfect silhouette for those who love the original's aesthetic but prefer to wear something below their ankles. Over the past year, Jordan Brand has been increasing its efforts to bring Jordan 1 Low colorways to the masses and so far, they have been successful.

The latest Air Jordan 1 Low colorway is being dubbed "Gym Red" and can be found in the official images, below. The shoe has a white toe box and white side panels while the overlays and Nike swoosh are made of red leather. It's a colorway similar to the one seen on the "New Beginnings" pack which came out this past week.

For now, there is no release date for these so be on the lookout as they should make their way to retailers soon. In the meantime, let us know what you think in the comments, below.

Image via Nike

