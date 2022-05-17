Michael Jordan's love of golf has translated to some pretty incredible shoes. More and more Jumpman silhouettes are being turned into golf shoes, including the Air Jordan 1 Low. This is a model that has been given some iconic color schemes to start out with, and now, it is getting yet another. As you can see from the official images below, the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf is getting a "Shattered Backboard" offering.

Based on the name of this shoe, it should be obvious to all sneakerheads that this colorway is going to be black, white, and orange. The orange parts are found on the toe box and back heel, all while the overlays are black. White is then placed on the side panels to bring the entire look together.

It has been revealed that this sneaker will be dropping on June 8th for a price of $140 USD. Let us know what you think of this unique new golf shoe, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

