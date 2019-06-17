Back in February of 2018, Jordan Brand released the Gold Toe Air Jordan 1 High OG which was one of the best sneakers of the year. While patent leather shoes tend to be a source of debate amongst sneakerheads, this particular model was an instant hit, even if they came with some pretty wild creasing. Resale prices of the shoe have gone up significantly in the last few months and it appears as though Jordan Brand is looking to cash in on the hype as they are bringing the color scheme to the Air Jordan 1 Low.

Today, the Air Jordan 1 Low "Gold Toe" was officially unveiled to the world, although no official release date or price has been given just yet. Just like the high top version of the "Gold Toe" colorway, this sneaker has a gold toe box and a gold back heel, with black overlays and a black Nike swoosh. The biggest difference is that both the outside and inside have white side panels, while the high top version had black side panels on the medial side.

Stay tuned for updates regarding this shoe's official release date.