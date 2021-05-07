While the Air Jordan 1 High OG tends to get most of the love amongst sneakerheads, there is no denying that the Air Jordan 1 Low is also a fan favorite. It is the tennis shoe version of the Jordan 1 and it has always been popular and the spring and summer when low-tops truly get to experience all the shine. Every single year, Jumpman delivers a whole plethora of AJ1 Low colorways and they are all fairly unique in their own right. Now, the latest Air Jordan 1 Low on the docket is the "Ghost Green" offering.

The shoe has a white base to it all while the overlays are covered in a muted green. There is a mini swoosh on the toe box and the Nike Air logo on the tongue has a black and white checkered pattern all while the "Nike Air" is printed in "Ghost Green." These tones come together nicely to create a shoe that is perfectly suited for the warmer months.

If you are hoping to get a pair, you will be able to grab these on Friday, May 21st for $130 USD. These are shaping up to be a great new model that could prove to be a staple of your collection.

Image via Nike

