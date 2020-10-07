Jordan Brand has been teasing some of our favourite silhouettes in the University Blue colourway all year and we're not complaining.

The iconic colourway now makes its way to the Jordan 1 Low, which has been having quite the year of its own.

After years of being the less desirable alternative to the highs, Jordan Brand seems to be pushing for the lows with a plethora of new colourways and collaborations in the silhouette and fans have been slowly giving the lows the respect they've been deserving.

The shoe will be mostly dripped in university blue, which will cover most of the upper. The entire upper will be done up in leather (a welcome change from recent nubuck-heavy releases) and fans will be pleased to find that Jordan Brand will be fitting the collar, toe box, and swoosh in black tumbled leather.

The shoe is topped off by a nylon tongue with blue Jumpman embroidery, while the heel features the Wings logo in black embroidery.

These are rumoured to drop this year, although a specific release date has yet to be confirmed.

Will you be copping or passing on these? Sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike