Warmer months are finally within reach which means sneaker brands are looking to drop some shoes that fit the occasion. Jordan Brand is no different and is looking to make the Air Jordan 1 Low one of the hottest silhouettes of the summer, no pun intended. We've seen quite a few colorways over the last little while and one of our favorites is this patterned offering, below.

As you can see, the sneaker has a white base while beige overlays and a Yellow Nike swoosh add some much-needed contrast. From there, the toe box and side panels are filled with tropical patterns, such as palm trees. It's a dope look that definitely fits the summer aesthetic the sneaker is going for. For those who prefer the low-top Jordan 1 to the more high-cut models, this is shaping up to be a smart cop.

According to Sneaker News, these will be dropping in a few months from now for the modest price of $100 USD. Let us know in the comments below what you think of these and whether or not you plan on copping. If you're looking for some summer-ready kicks, these will certainly be a great option.

Image via Nike

