There have been some amazing Air Jordan 1 Lows to come out over the past few years. This is a shoe that is getting a ton of recognition, especially since it contains all the great aesthetics of an Air Jordan 1, but with the added bonus of being a low-top sneaker that is especially great for the summer months. As of late, Jumpman has been offering up some Split colorways of the Air Jordan 1 Low, and now, another has been shown off.

This time around, fans have been blessed with a "Bright Spruce" offering. As you can see in the images below, the split color scheme offers up a dark teal as well as black. This split version of the Air Jordan 1 Low is definitely going to turn heads, and we're sure fans will approve of this teal tone. Overall, these could be the move for the Fall.

As it stands, this Air Jordan 1 Low does not yet have a release date. With that being said, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Also, let us know what you think of these brand-new shoes, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike