If you're a big fan of Jordan Brand, then you know just how popular the Air Jordan 1 Low has become in recent years. Of course, the Air Jordan 1 High OG is always a classic, but there is no denying that the AJ 1 Low has proven itself to be an incredibly fashionable shoe for those looking for something that doesn't ride so far up your ankles. Over the last few months, we have reported on numerous new Air Jordan 1 Low colorways, and now, yet another is about to make its way to the market.

This particular offering is being dubbed "Game Royal" and it certainly lives up to its name. As you can see, the sneaker has a white base, while the overlays and Nike swoosh are a gorgeous shade of royal blue. From there, we have black laces, a black inner lining, and even a black outsole. All of these elements come together to create a classic looking shoe.

If you plan on copping these, you will be able to do so in the not so distant future for $90 USD. Keep your eyes peeled to your local retailers for more information.

Image via Nike

