Perhaps one of the most underlooked sneakers out right now is none other than the Air Jordan 1 Low. The High OG version of the AJ1 is beloved by all and to some extent, the mid gets a lot of love as well. While the Low still receives its fair share of sales, there is no denying that it isn't considered to be one of the best tennis shoes on the market when quite simply, it is.

Over the past few years, Jordan Brand has been releasing a plethora of new colorways for the shoe, and today, we got a glimpse at another. This model has "Game Royal" overlays while the toe box and side panels are white. From there, we have a black Nike swoosh and Orange Jumpman logo on the tongue. Even the wings logo on the back heel is orange which helps give this shoe an extra dose of color. Overall, these look like they are going to be dope for the spring and summer months.

A release date has not yet been set for these so be on the lookout for them at your local retailer.

