One of the best sneakers of all time is the Air Jordan 1 and its various alternative silhouettes. Of course, one of those models is the Air Jordan 1 Low, which can be found down below. It is a very versatile offering that works particularly well during the warmer months. The summer is ending in about a month from now, but Jumpman is committed to giving fans some great sneakers over the next few weeks or so.

Among these Jordan 1 Low colorways is the model in the images from Nike, below. As you can see, this sneaker is given a nice white leather base, while the overlays are a calming shade of blue. From there, we have a grey Nike swoosh that brings the entire color scheme together. It is another basic offering, but sometimes, basic is really all that you need.

At this moment, this sneaker does not have a release date, although it should be coming out quite soon. Stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. As always, let us know what you think of this brand-new shoe, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike