Sneakerheads mostly go for the Air Jordan 1 High OG, however, real ones know that the Air Jordan 1 Low can be just as good depending on the situation. This low-top shoe has all of the trimmings of your average Jordan 1, just with a lot less height. Overall, it is a pretty great silhouette and Jordan Brand has been doing a fantastic job at providing some truly dope offerings to the market. In fact, another Jordan 1 Low is set to drop next year, and it has a tropical influence to it.

In the official images down below, you can see how this shoe is covered in grey, all while teal is placed on top. The grey is found on the tongue, toe box, and side panels, all while the overlays and Nike swoosh have that tropical teal flare. These colors come together quite nicely, and overall, this is a shoe that will look great on your feet during the spring and summer months.

A release date has not yet been announced for this shoe, so keep your eyes peeled to your local sneaker shop for updates. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike