One of the greatest shoes of all time is the Air Jordan 1 High OG which came out back in 1985. Throughout the years, the Jordan 1 has received various iterations, including the Air Jordan 1 Mid and the Air Jordan 1 Low. While the latter two models aren't as popular as the High OG, there is no denying that they are solid options for your respective collections.

As for the Air Jordan 1 Low, it has just been unveiled in a brand new colorway that is simply called "Dark Teal," for obvious reasons. In the images below, you can see how the shoe has a white base with a black Nike swoosh. From there, the sneaker has some nice teal overlays that help give the shoe that Jordan 1 "All-Star" feel. While it may not be the flashiest offering out there, it can't be understated just how clean these are.

At this moment, there is no release date for the shoe, although you can expect these to drop at your local sneaker retailer sometime in the not-so-distant future. While you wait for these to come out, give us your honest thoughts on the colorway in the comments section below.

