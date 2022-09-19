One of the more underrated silhouettes from Jordan Brand is the Air Jordan 1 Low. It is effectively just a condensed version of the OG Air Jordan 1, and fans have fallen in love with it, especially during the summer months. It is a shoe that has seen a ton of amazing colorways as of late, and fans are about to get a new offering just a week from now.

The sneaker in question is the Air Jordan 1 Low "Dark Powder Blue" which can be seen down below. The sneaker has a white leather base to it while the overlays are black. As for Powder Blue, we get that on the back heel and the outsole. This helps bring the colorway together and there is no doubt that this look is nice and clean.

If you are looking to cop this brand-new Air Jordan 1 Low, you will be able to do so as of Wednesday, September 28th for $140 USD through the Nike SNKRS App. As always, let us know what you think of this new offering, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

