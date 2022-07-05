The Air Jordan 1 Low is one of the best shoes for the summer months. It has all of the aesthetic of the Air Jordan 1 High OG, however, it takes a much lower cut to the ankle which creates a really unique shoe that all fans can enjoy. It pairs well with some shorts in the summer heat, and Jumpman is taking advantage of the warmer months by unveiling some new AJ1 Low colorways.

One such offering is the 'Dark Olive" model below. As you can see, this sneaker has a white base, all while the overlays and Nike swoosh are a light shade of brownish-green. This is a look that is incredibly clean and whole they might be made for the summer, there is no doubt these could double as a fall shoe, as well.

At this stage, there is no release date for this Air Jordan 1 Low, although you can expect it to drop fairly soon. In the meantime, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from the sneaker world. As always, let us know what you think of this shoe, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

