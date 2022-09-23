Air Jordan 1 Low colorways have been incredibly plentiful as of late. It seems like we are reporting on a new colorway, every single day. With that being said, it should come as no surprise that Jumpman has even more great colorways on the way. After all, this is a huge seller for the brand, and they are looking to capitalize on the moment.

The latest Air Jordan 1 Low to be shown off is this Navy "Craft" model, below. As you can see, there are multiple materials being used on the upper. Patent leather, leather, mesh, canvas, and nubuck are all used here in perfect harmony. There are multiple shades of navy blue, and overall, it makes for a lovely shoe that will appeal to those who love some DIY aesthetics.

As it stands, there is no release date for this shoe, however, it is expected to drop later this year for a price that has yet to be determined. As always, let us know what you think of this brand-new sneaker, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

