It's well documented that the Air Jordan 1 is one of the most iconic shoes of all-time. The sneaker is at its peak when given the High OG silhouette, although there are also some popular Mid and Low models. Jordan Brand has been giving the Air Jordan 1 Low quite a bit of love this Summer as numerous colorways have been released so far. The next AJ1 Low on the list is a call-back to a High OG colorway that dropped last Fall: Court Purple.

The shoe is interesting as the toe box and back heel is covered in purple, while the overlays and Nike swoosh are black. Meanwhile, the side panels are white which lends to the classic AJ1 look. If you love Jordans and have a thing for the color purple, than these are definitely for you. The Summer is quickly coming to an end and if you want to flex, now is the time.

According to Sole Collector, these kicks will be dropping sometime in the near future for $190 USD.

Image via Nike

