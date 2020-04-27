Over the past couple of years, it seems as though Jordan Brand has had a bit of an obsession with "Court Purple" colorways of the Air Jordan 1, in its many forms. The latest Air Jordan 1 model to get the "Court Purple" treatment is none other than the Air Jordan 1 Low which could very well be one of the hottest sneakers of the spring season.

As you can see from the images below, this "Court Purple" AJ 1 Low has a white base that manifests on the toe box and side panels. From there, the overlays are purple and so is the back heel. The Nike swoosh is black and so are the tongue and laces, in order to give the sneaker some contrast. In terms of branding, there is a purple Jumpman logo on the tongue and a black Wings logo on the back heel. Overall, if you're looking to find a shoe that will get you through the warmer months, look no further than these.

A release date has yet to be determined although you can expect them to drop sometime in the near future for a modest price of $90 USD.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike