Chinese New Year is almost upon us which means you can be sure that sneaker brands are about to come through with some dope shoes to celebrate the holiday. Nike and Jordan Brand typically lead the way when it comes to their Chinese New Year collection and so far, 2020 appears to be no different. Many are excited about the "CNY" Air Jordan 13 although there seems to be just as much hype around the Air Jordan 1 Low offering.

Thanks to the official images courtesy of Nike, we now know what this shoe is going to look like in person. As you can see, the upper is made with various materials and features black, grey, and pink. This sneaker has mismatching upper with floral patterns on the sides and toe box. Overall, it's a dope look that will certainly work well on-feet. Not to mention, the Nike swoosh and back heel are 3M which helps enhance the aesthetic.

According to Sole Collector, the release date for these has yet to be determined. With that being said, stay tuned for updates on this sneaker as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike