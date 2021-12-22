Chinese New Year will be taking place soon, and as it turns out, this year will be the "Year of the Tiger." As you can imagine, all of the sneaker brands are gearing up for this as they will be putting together collections that bring forth some Year of the Tiger aesthetics. Every single year, Nike and Jordan Brand usually steals the show, and this year, that appears to be no different. In fact, the Air Jordan 1 Low is set to be a part of the Jumpman range for Chinese New Year, and it's definitely got some flare.

In the official images below, you can see that the sneaker has some beige overlays, all while the upper is covered in orange and black tiger stripes. It is a truly gorgeous colorway that speaks to the essence of upcoming Holiday. This shoe is also going to be very limited, as only 5,000 pairs are expected to be made.

For now, an initial release will take place in Asia Pacific on December 30th, although you can expect a worldwide release in a couple of months from now. In the meantime, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike