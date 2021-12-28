Over the past few years, Jordan Brand has been giving a lot more attention to the Air Jordan 1 Low. Of course, the High OG usually gets all of the love, however, the Jordan 1 Low is the perfect sneaker for the spring and summer months. Right now, sneakerheads have been receiving a plethora of teasers for this upcoming year, and the Air Jordan 1 Low has been a part of those plans. In fact, fans even got a look at this "Cardinal Red" AJ1 low, which can be found below.

As you can see in the images below, the shoe has a mostly white leather upper, all while the overlays are cardinal red, as the name of the shoe would suggest. What makes this shoe stand out, however, are the gold highlights on the stitching of the Nike swoosh, as well as the Jumpman logo on the tongue. This adds a nice pop of color and makes the shoe more unique compared to other Jordan 1 Lows.

For now, there is no release date associated with this shoe, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you any updates. In the meantime, let us know what you think of the new model, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

