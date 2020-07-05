Perhaps one of the best shoes over the last few years has been the Air Jordan 1 Low. While many will say the High OG is better, there is no denying just how versatile the low-top model can be, especially during the warmer months. Jumpman has been making a concerted effort to bring new Air Jordan 1 Low colorways to the table, and they all seem to be performing well amongst both sneakerheads and general consumers.

The latest colorway to be shown off is this lowkey "Brushstroke" model which offers up an alternative Nike swoosh. As you can see, the upper is covered in black leather, while the back heel is red. However, the real difference is the white Nike swoosh which looks like it has been painted on with one simple brushstroke. It's certainly an interesting concept and yet another example of how Jordan Brand and Nike are always trying to do something different for the consumer.

As of right now, there is no release date for these although most signs are pointing towards a Fall release, so be sure to check back with HNHH for more updates.

Image via Nike

