It may not be as popular as the Air Jordan 1 High OG, however, there is no denying just how solid the Jordan 1 Low is. The shoe contains all of the great aesthetics of the OG AJ1, however, it is all packaged in a much more compact silhouette. Over the years, the Low has been given its own interpretations of High OG offerings, and now, it is happening once again as the "Bred Toe" aesthetic is coming to the silhouette.

In the photos below, you can see that the "Bred Toe" Air Jordan 1 Low is covered in those iconic Chicago Bulls colors. The toe, back heel, and outsole are all red, while the sides are white and the overlays are black. It makes for a very clean shoe and it is a motif that long-time sneakerheads will appreciate. You can't go wrong with red, white, and black shoes, and this latest Jordan 1 Low is proof of this.

A few months after the official images were released to the public, it has been revealed that the shoe will now drop on Wednesday, December 8th for a price of $110 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

