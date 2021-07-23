Ever since the Air Jordan 1's inception in 1984, it has received some pretty incredible colorways. If you're a Michael Jordan fan, the best offerings are those that pay homage to his Chicago Bulls. Of course, these colorways are always some sort of mixture of red, black, and white. While the High OG is the most popular vessel for these colorways, there is no denying that the Air Jordan 1 Low also has its merits, as well.

In fact, the Air Jordan 1 Low is getting yet another Chicago-inspired colorway, this time in the form of the "Bred Toe" aesthetic, which just so happens to be a shoe that dropped all the way back in 2018 on the Jordan 1 High OG. The official images below showcase a shoe that has red on the toe as well as the back heel and outsole. From there, the shoe has white side panels all while the overlays are made of black leather.

Overall, it is one of those timeless Air Jordan 1 colorways that does the low-top silhouette wonders. There is no concrete release date for these although you can expect them to drop sooner rather than later for $90 USD. Let us know what you think, in the poll and comments below.

Image via Nike

