Black History Month is quickly approaching which means sneaker brands are gearing up to release some new shoes that celebrate the occasion. Every single year, sneaker brands like Nike, Adidas, and Jumpman come through with some interesting new colorways that are meant to pay homage to such an important month. Now that we are firmly in January, teasers have begun to emerge and sneakerheads are taking notice.

One of the first Black History Month shoes to make it online is the "BHM" Women's Air Jordan 1 Low. Sneaker Instagram account @solebyjc was able to get their hands on the shoe and as you can see, it's quite interesting. The side panels and toe box are black while the overlays are made of multicolor snakeskin. As for the Nike swoosh and Wings logo, those are outlined in gold which makes for a nice contrast all throughout the sneaker.

Black History Month is in February which means these should be hitting the market soon. It's unknown what the exact release date is so stay tuned as we will be sure to bring you to the latest information. Let us know in the comments below what you think of these and whether or not you plan on copping.