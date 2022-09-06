While the Air Jordan 1 High OG always seems to be the big draw, there is no doubt that the Air Jordan 1 Low is also immensely popular and beloved by fans. This is because the shoe is perfect to wear during the summer months and over the past few years, fans have been given a plethora of amazing colorways to choose from. In 2023, Jumpman is expected to keep up production of the Air Jordan 1 Low, and we're sure some dope offerings are on the way.

According to Sole Retriever on Instagram, one of the latest Air Jordan 1 Lows to be shown off is this "Black Elephant" model, seen below. The base of the sneaker is made with black leather all while the overlays have elephant print. This is a reference to the Air Jordan 3, and we're sure fans are really going to love these.

For now, there is no official release date for this sneaker, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Also, let us know what you think of this shoe, in the comments down below. We cannot wait to see some official images closer to the release date.



