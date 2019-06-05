While the Air Jordan 1 Low has never received the same shine as the Mid or the High OG, Jordan Brand has made a concerted effort to bring out more colorways of the silhouette this summer. The "Black Toe" Air Jordan 1 Low brought some hype back to the model and now, Jordan Brand is gearing up to bring out yet another colorway of the shoe that blends multiple colors in a way that will surely look great on foot.

The sneaker comes complete with black nubuck overlays while royal blue is found on the toe box. The side panels are white and the cuff is red while black makes its way to the back heel. As for the Nike swoosh, that comes in purple but is complemented by a yellow outline which gives it a bit of a Los Angeles Lakers aesthetic.

As of right now, there is no official release date associated with the shoe but according to Sole Collector, it will retail at $90 USD.

Image via Nike

