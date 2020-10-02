Despite being around for quite a long time now, "League Of Legends" is still an incredibly popular video game that is enjoyed by millions of people. Every year, the League Of Legends World Championship is held, with some of the best gamers taking to their computers in the hopes of winning the grand prize. This year, the competition started in September and is set to end on October 31st. To commemorate this joyous occasion, Jordan Brand has created an Air Jordan 1 Zoom in a "League Of Legends World Championship" colorway.

The colorway is being listed as "Iron Grey/Light Smoke Grey-Racer Blue-White" and based on the official images below, it looks pretty incredible. In fact, the shoe is covered in 3M materials so if the lighting is just right, these can be turned into some pretty flashy kicks. The materials are mostly leather and suede, which leads to a clean colorway that will impress any gamer taking part in the "League Of Legends" festivities.

A release date has not been determined for these, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will have all of the latest updates.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike