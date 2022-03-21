One of the best shoes out there is the Air Jordan 1, which has received a ton of variations over the years. The Air Jordan 1 KO is one of those sneakers, as it is known for an alternative color blocking, as well as cheaper materials. In the eyes of many, the KO stands for knock-off, albeit an official one from Jordan Brand themselves.

The KO has come back in a big way over the past couple of years, and it continues to get new colorways. In fact, a "Syracuse" model was recently unveiled to the masses, and it can be found below. As you would expect from a Syracuse shoe, this model has an all-over white upper, all while the overlays and Nike swoosh are orange. This creates a nice creamsicle look that is perfect for the summer.

For now, a release date has not been announced for this sneaker, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of this colorway, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

