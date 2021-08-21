Just a few months ago, Jumpman brought back the Air Jordan 1 KO, which has been known over the years as the High OGs less expensive cousin. This shoe was originally released in the late 80s as a way to offer something more affordable to consumers. With the unique materials and color blocking, it was rumored that the KO stood for "knock off" which is certainly ironic when you consider it was Nike themselves naming it that.

In 2021, we have received a "Chicago" colorway and in just a few months, a Billie Eilish model is expected to hit the market. Now, however, Jordan Brand is focused on the brand new "Storm Blue" colorway, which can be found down below. This model carries forth a white and black base, all while the overlays feature that classic "Storm Blue" look. Overall, it's a clean shoe that is certainly going to have fans excited to open up their wallets.

As for the release date, these will be coming out on September 29th for a price of $140 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below. Also, keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the world of shoes.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike