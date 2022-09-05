Over the decades, the Air Jordan 1 has received a ton of variations. One of those models is the Air Jordan 1 KO which stands for knock-off. The shoe is named as such because the way in which the materials intersect with one another is very much unlike the original Air Jordan 1. With that being said, the AJKO has been getting quite a few new colorways over these past couple of years, and now, another is on its way to the market.

This model is a simple "Black & White" offering, which can be found below. The base of the sneaker is white while the overlays are grey. The black here is then found on the Nike swoosh and on the tongue. It's a simple colorway but it is one that never gets old.

For those of you out there who want to get a pair of these, you will be able to do so as of Saturday, September 17th for a price of $150 USD. Let us know what you think of this brand-new shoe, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

