The Air Jordan 1 is easily the most iconic sneaker in Jordan Brand's arsenal and every year, we get a plethora of new colorways and variations on the amazing shoe. Well, heading into 2020, it appears as though Jumpman is looking to revamp the Air Jordan 1, once again, this time with a brand new midsole technology. That's right, Jordan Brand will be implementing Zoom Air technology into the sole of the shoe and this advancement will be marked by the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom R2T.

Yesterday, we reported on the shoe and what it would look like, although images were fairly scarce. Thanks to Instagram user @kickwhoshow, we now have some detailed images of the shoe and what the rumored release date will be. The shoe is mostly covered in black 3M material that is turned into a blue glow when put under the correct lighting conditions. Zoom Air branding is found all throughout the upper and is even placed inside of the insole.

Overall, it's a pretty interesting looking shoe that will have sneakerheads intrigued next year. As of right now, the tentative release date is March 14th of 2020 but that is subject to change so stay tuned for updates. The price is rumored to be $175 USD.