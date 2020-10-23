Air Jordan 1 fans have been truly blessed over the last few years as numerous colorways of the sneaker have made their way to the market. It is easy to understand why this is the case as the shoe is easily one of the most iconic of all-time and it is a silhouette that looks good with almost any outfit. Each new colorway has its own merits and fans are always eager to get their hands on a brand new Air Jordan 1 that stands out amongst their diverse collections.

The Air Jordan 1 Zoom High has been gaining traction as of late and the most recent colorway to be shown off is this Halloween-ready version that showcases a ton of great fall vibes. As you can see from the official images below, the shoe has a black suede upper, all while the overlays are orange. From there, we get a white Nike swoosh that helps bring the entire look together.

For now, a release date has yet to be announced, although you can expect these to drop quite soon, for $150 USD. Let us know whether or not you plan on copping these, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike