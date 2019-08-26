Over the last 35 years, there have been a plethora of new Air Jordan 1 models and colorways that could keep sneakerheads laced for multiple lifetimes. Having said that, Jordan Brand is always looking to revamp the AJ1 and bring new technologies to the sneaker. With the latest model to be revealed over social media, it appears as though Jumpman is giving the Air Jordan 1 some new technology in the form of a Zoom Air midsole.

While it is a stylish shoe, the Jordan 1 has never been seen as something you put on to feel comfortable. With a Zoom Air midsole, that stereotype is about to change and will certainly make the Jordan 1 not just a stylish option, but a utilitarian one, as well. According to Instagram sneaker account @kickwhoshow, this new model is being dubbed the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom R2T and even has some initial photos below. It seems like the shoe has a blue upper which is completely made of 3M, making it reflective under certain lighting conditions.

Zoom Air branding is found on the insole and on the side of the shoe which helps differentiate the technology from the OG models. There is no specific release info for this shoe so far, although most signs are pointing to a December release. Stay tuned for the latest updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Image via kickwhoshow