We have received a plethora of Air Jordan 1 colorways over the past few years and it's easy to see why that would be the case. Michael Jordan's first-ever signature shoe became an immediate hit that is still frequently worn, to this day. It is one of those classy basketball shoes that can be worn at any time by anyone, in practically any color combination. Over the shoe's 35-year lifespan, Jumpman has tried to spice up the look of the shoe while also adding some alternate tech.

The latest example of this is the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom which puts Zoom Air into the midsole as opposed to regular Air. There have been a few colorways of this variation, with the latest taking a more sustainable approach. The Air Jordan 1 High Zoom "Crater," which can be found below, features a black and grey upper with some colorful paint speckles on the midsole and outsole. This colorway is made with sustainable and eco-friendly recycled materials, making it the perfect shoe for someone who cares about keeping their ecological footprint to a minimum.

As it stands, this shoe does not have a release date, so stay tuned for updates as HNHH has you covered.

Image via Nike

