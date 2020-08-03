If you pay attention to sneaker culture, then you are certainly aware of the importance of the Air Jordan 1. Michael Jordan's first signature shoe with Nike has turned into a cultural phenomenon that has spanned 35 years. Numerous colorways continue to be developed all while Jumpman develops new technologies to give the shoe some variety. One of the more recent developments is the addition of Zoom cushioning into the midsole on some models. These colorways are called the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom and as we progress through 2020, various unique offerings have been shown off.

The latest comes courtesy of the Instagram sneaker insider @hanzuying who recently provided some detailed images on this new colorway that is being labeled as "Court Purple." As you can see, the shoe appears to be made of recycled materials, with the upper taking on a shade of black while the swoosh and cuff pierce through with some grey. From there, the Wings logo is purple all while the inner lining seems to be green with the potential for some glow in the dark aesthetic. Finally, the outsole is grey although there is speckled paint splatter throughout which shows off yellow, pink, and green tones.

A release date is not yet known for these so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.