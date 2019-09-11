Comme Des Garcons is one of the more interesting and recognizable fashion brands in the world right now and they've never been shy to collaborate with some of the biggest brands. Their biggest achievement has come in the world of footwear thanks to their popular string of collabs with Converse. The Chuck Taylor lows and high with CDG's signature heart logo have been a huge hit all over the world and are almost a necessity for any sneakerhead who also appreciates high fashion.

Now, CDG is dabbling in the world of basketball shoes as they have teamed up with Jordan Brand on an all-new Air Jordan 1 High. There are two colorways of the shoe, triple-black and triple-white, while the silhouette has been changed up quite a bit. For instance, the tongue on this collab is super high while there is a belt buckle around the cuff which also has some hoops dangling from it. It's an odd collab but it will certainly appeal to those in the high fashion community.

According to Sole Collector, this release will be a Dover Street Market exclusive and is set to drop on Saturday, September 14th for $345 USD.

Image via Dover Street

