Ever since introducing React technology to the world in 2018, Nike has been looking to add the midsole material to pretty well any shoe that it can. Whether it be new silhouettes or already established classics, React technology can be found on a bevy of models and has instantly made these shoes more comfortable. There have been some Jordan Brand sneakers to get the React treatment although retros have generally been left untouched. That's all about to change though as everyone's favorite classic, the Air Jordan 1, is getting a React makeover.

The official images of the newest model are brought to us by @J23App and showcase a silhouette that is pretty much identical to the original Air Jordan 1 High OG but with some pretty obvious changes. For instance, the materials throughout the upper are much different and the Nike swoosh appears to be a lot chunkier and made with something other than your standard leather. The base color is white with black overlays and a red tab on the back and on the tongue.

Lastly, the midsole is white and contains ridges which are similar to other Jordan Brand shoes with React. There is no official release date or price associated with these so stay tuned for more updates.