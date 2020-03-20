Oh the Air Jordan 1 how we love thee. The sneaker that started it all when it comes to Michael Jordan's reign with Nike. This one shoe helped jump-start an empire that is still thriving, to this day. Every year, the Air Jordan 1 gets a plethora of new colorways and sometimes, it even gets some technological changes. One of the latest modifications to the Air Jordan 1 is the addition of Zoom Air in the midsole. There have been a couple of colorways of this model so far and yesterday, we reported on yet another.

Of course, we are talking about the "Rage Green" offering. This shoe has green side panels and toe box, while the overlays are black and the Nike swoosh is silver. Overall, it's a peculiar colorway that you either love or hate. Thanks to @repgod888, we now have some on-foot images of the shoe that will certainly tide you over until the official release.

Release details are pretty scarce at this point so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you as soon as possible. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments below.