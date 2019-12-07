Over the last month or so, Jordan Brand has been dropping numerous models from their "Fearless Ones" pack. Pretty well all of the models have made their way to retailers except for one which is potentially the most polarizing of all the models to drop thus far. The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Zoom Fearless" has been teased for a while now and features a plethora of unique features.

For instance, this is the first Air Jordan 1 to features a Zoom midsole. In addition to this, the entire upper is made of 3M material. While the shoe appears to be a charcoal grey, the shoe actually becomes a bright shade of blue when put under the correct conditions.

If you've been hoping to cop this model, you're in luck because it will actually be dropping quite soon. In fact, the shoe is slated to come out tomorrow, Saturday, December 7th for $175 USD. Thanks to Sneaker News, we have a list of stores that you will be able to cop from.

Let us know in the comments below whether or not you plan on copping these and be sure to check out the list of stores, below.