All throughout 2019, there were reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Yellow Toe" would be making its way to the market. Fans were excited about this news especially since they knew this sneaker would look like the infamous "Shinedown" PE from just a couple of years prior. Unfortunately, the release fell through and fans were never able to get their hands on the model. Nevertheless, sneakerheads have continued to hold out hope, and now, it seems as though there is hope that this should will make a comeback in 2022.

According to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, the "Yellow Toe" is slated for a Summer release. In the image below, you can see that the shoe is categorized by white side panels, black overlays, and a yellow toe box. These colors work perfectly together, and as far as the color blocking is concerned, these are in the same vein as the "court purple," "pine green" and "bred toe" offerings.

While the release date has not been confirmed, it is believed that these will be available in August of 2022. The price is set at the usual Jordan 1 MSRP of $170 USD, and as this release date draws near, we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates. In the meantime, let us know what you think of the shoe, in the comments below.

Image via zSneakerheadz