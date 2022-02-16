One of the best shoes of all time is the Air Jordan 1 High OG. Over the years, this shoe has received a bunch of timeless classic colorways and moving forward, fans are looking forward to even more great offerings. 2022 is promising to be a huge year for the shoe, and so far, there have already been plenty of teasers of what is to come. The Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz has been responsible for many of the teasers, including the one you see below.

This is the infamous Air Jordan 1 High OG "Yellow Toe" which was supposed to come out back in 2019. The shoe got delayed, and now, fans can expect it this year. As you can see, the shoe has white side panels, black overlays, and yellow on the toe box and the back heel. These elements come together to create a phenomenal shoe that is going to be perfect for the summer months.

As for the release date, it has been rumored that this shoe will come out on August 13th for a price of $170 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments section below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.



