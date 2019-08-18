Jordan Brand reportedly has plans to release at least two special edition "Fearless" Air Jordan 1s this Holiday season, both of which pay tribute to the 10 year anniversary of Michael Jordan's Hall of Fame speech.

Our first look at the women's Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Fearless" surfaced on Wednesday, revealing a unique ballistic mesh construction. The color code for this kicks is reportedly listed as: "Black/Black/Metallic Rose Gold/White."

Although a release date has not yet been announced, it is believed that the all-new 1s will retail for $160 when they hit select stores this Holiday season. Check out the IG post embedded below to preview the women's Air Jordan 1 High OG "Fearless."

The men's "Fearless" Air Jordan 1 is an entirely different beast.

The patent leather 1s, paying homage to the 10th anniversary of Michael Jordan's Hall of Fame speech, are split between the colorways of the UNC Tar Heels and Chicago Bulls. The kicks reportedly feature a quote from MJ’s HOF speech that reads, “Limits, like fear, are often just an illusion," as well as specially designed insoles with a line through the word “FEAR."