Today is Christmas Eve which means we are officially just one week away until a brand new year. Yes, 2020 was pretty awful but based on recent events, it seems like 2021 might actually bring some normalcy back to everyone's life. As for the sneaker companies, they are gearing up for big years, including Jordan Brand who already has some sneakers lined up for the top of the year. One of those sneakers is a brand new Air Jordan 1 colorway, which has been dubbed "Volt."

This past week, the official images for the shoe finally made their way to the internet and so far, it certainly looks like a shoe that will polarize fans. As you can see, the base of the sneaker is made with white leather while black overlays are placed throughout. From there, university gold is on the bottom half of the back heel while volt yellow is on the upper half. Perhaps one of the more unique features, however, is the yellowed midsole that makes the shoe appear as though it has aged.

If you're looking to grab yourself a pair of these, you will be able to do so as of Saturday, January 2nd for $170 USD. Let us know if these are a cop, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

