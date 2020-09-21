By now, everyone knows the power of the Air Jordan 1. It is easily one of the most iconic sneakers of all-time and 35 years after its initial release, it is still finding ways to innovate and make its way into the wardrobes of various sneakerheads. Even if you don't have a pair or don't like the silhouette, there is no denying that the shoe deserves your respect. Over the last few years, we have seen a plethora of new colorways and in 2021, even more, will be on the way.

One of the latest colorways to be teased is this "White/Volt/University Gold/Black" which can be seen in the Instagram post below. Thanks to @zsneakerheadz we now have a first look at the shoe, and as you can see, it features an interesting new aesthetic. The shoe has a white upper, while the overlays and Nike swoosh are black. From there, the bottom of the back heel is university gold and the top part is volt yellow. These colors combine for an unorthodox colorway when it comes to the Air Jordan 1's standards.

These are slated to drop on January 9th of 2021 for $170 USD. This information is subject to change so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.