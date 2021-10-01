One of the greatest shoes of all time is the Air Jordan 1 High OG and every single year, it is blessed with a plethora of amazing colorways. Fans are always eager to get their hands on the latest styles, and in 2022, Jumpman is promising some great releases. We have already been getting some teasers related to these kicks, and if you're a Jordan Brand fan, then you need to stay up to date otherwise you might get lost in the sea of information.

The Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz has been getting a plethora of updates on the 2022 Air Jordan 1 releases, and now, we have some info on this "Volt" model which can be found below. The shoe has your typical "Chicago" style to it as there is a white base and black Nike swoosh. The overlays, however, are bright yellow, which makes for a truly flashy aesthetic that is sure to wow sneakerheads.

Image via @zsneakerheadz

Based on the information provided in the video below, this shoe will be coming out in the Summer of 2022. There is no exact release date for these, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.

In the meantime, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.