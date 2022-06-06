Over the years, Jumpman has given the Air Jordan 1 a ton of unique offerings and colorways. Even in 2022, this is still one of the most beloved sneakers on the market, and in just a few days from now, this shoe is going to be dropping in the perfect loud colorway for the summer. This offering is called "Visionaire" although fans are going to immediately call it "volt" for its blaring aesthetics.

In the official images below, you can see that the shoe starts out with a white base in which the toe box and side panels are white. From there, the shoe has yellow overlays on top all while the back heel and even the Nike swoosh are black. These elements come together quite nicely to form a sneaker that fans will definitely be intrigued by.

For those who are looking to get their hands on these, they will be made available as of Saturday, June 11th for a price of $170 USD. Let us know what you think of this new Air Jordan 1, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike