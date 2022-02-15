Sneakerheads are expecting a ton of new Air Jordan 1 High OGs this year, and it seems like Jordan Brand has every intention of giving fans just that. This should come as no surprise when you consider how the Air Jordan 1 is easily one of the most beloved shoes of all time. Jordan Brand knows this, and they always want to make sure they have a ton of great colorways that will excite fans upon release.

One of the latest Air Jordan 1 High OGs to be shown off is this "Visionaire" colorway that comes courtesy of @zsneakerheadz and @mr_unloved1s. As you can see from the photoshop rendering, this shoe has a white base, all while the overlays are neon yellow, and the Nike swoosh is black. This pop of color will shock your senses, however, they will be nice and flashy for the summer weather.

For now, it is believed that these kicks will be dropping on June 11th of this year for a price of $170 USD. This date has yet to be confirmed by Jumpman, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. As always, let us know what you think, in the comments section down below.



