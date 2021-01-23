When it comes to classic Michael Jordan sneakers, nothing ever comes close to the Air Jordan 1 "Chicago" when it comes to both popularity and stylishness. Over the years, the "Chicago" Air Jordan 1 has received a plethora of retros and unique variations. Every year, it feels like Jordan Brand comes through with a new twist on the "Chicago" offering, and sneakerheads always seem to be eager to cop it. With this in mind, it should come as absolutely no surprise that another "Chicago-"style model is on the horizon.

In fact, thanks to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, we now have some interesting information about a new Air Jordan 1 High OG that has been listed as "white/black/varsity red." Of course, these are the exact same colors used on the Air Jordan 1 "Chicago" although based on the post below, no one actually knows what kind of color blocking will be used here. This means the shoe is a big mystery and we will probably only know more about it in a few months.

As for a release timeline, these are expected to come out in the Fall although Jordan Brand will certainly offer some clarity in a few month's time. Keep it locked to HNHH for updates as we will be sure to bring those to you.